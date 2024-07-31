A benefit fraudster from Kirk Michael has been sentenced to 120 hours’ community service.
Katie Marie Astick falsely declared that she was liable for rental payments, which resulted in her being overpaid £7,081 she was not entitled to.
The court heard that the 29-year-old tattoo artist has already begun paying back the amount at a rate of £40 per week.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that Astick was claiming Employed Person’s Allowance (EPA).
Her benefit claim was not fraudulent from the outset.
However, in November 2023, information was received that she was not living at the address in St John’s which she had stated.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) made enquiries with Isle of Man Energy and Manx Utilities, which showed that electricity and gas usage at the property were low.
Bank statements were obtained which showed no rent being paid in relation to the property, despite Astick declaring that she had been paying it.
This had affected her housing allowance, which is part of EPA.
Tax records also showed that she was residing at an address in Kirk Michael, at Shore Road.
She was interviewed by the DHSC and initially denied that she had been living in Kirk Michael, and said she stayed there with her parents on the odd weekend.
She then admitted that she had moved to her parents, saying that she had done so after Isle of Man Energy threatened to cut off the gas.
In court, she pleaded guilty to two counts of false representation to obtain a benefit.
The court heard that she had no previous convictions.
A probation report said that Astick accepted that she had been claiming EPA and had made false representations.
She told probation that she had begun renting the St John’s property, with plans to renovate it, but had never moved in.
Astick said that she had never intended to deceive the DHSC, and was embarrassed and remorseful.
Defence advocate Darren Taubitz said that his client’s benefit claim had not been fraudulent from the outset and asked for credit to be given for her admissions at the end of her DHSC interview.
Mr Taubitz said that the defendant had been repaying the amount since May 9 and hoped to increase what she was paying as her tattoo business increased.
The advocate said that Astick had suffered some health issues and that it was a classic case of someone who had not thought through the consequences of their actions.
Mr Taubitz went on to say that the whole court process had been distressing for his client, and she had learnt a very harsh lesson, and would not be appearing before the court again.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered Astick to pay £50 prosecution costs within two weeks.