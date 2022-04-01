Permanent chief officer

A panel on data breaches and security at the CyberIsle 2019 conference at the Villa Marina - pictured is Dan Davies of the Isle of Man Government ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

A chief executive officer has been appointed to the Department of Home Affairs.

Dan Davies, was originally announced in July 2018 as the interim chief executive officer as part of a 12-month development opportunity, according to the government.

At one point, the government considered disbanding the department but it has now decided to retain it.

Mr Davies said: ‘I see my role as supporting the amazing people who work on a daily basis to keep the island safe, making sure they have the resources, equipment and laws in place to do their job effectively.

‘I will be working closely with the minister to deliver against the department’s service delivery plan and the broader aims of the Island Plan.’