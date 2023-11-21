The chairman of Isle of Man Post Office, Stu Peters MHK, has discussed the company’s change from airmail to a boat delivery service in the latest sitting of Tynwald.
Responding to Jason Moorhouse MHK who enquired about the impact on mail arrivals and processing, Mr Peters said: ‘Since the ending of airmail flights, there is now no need to transport mail to and from the airport, load or unload a plane and x-ray scan the items for their outward dispatch.
‘When the post was received via airmail, it was received and sorted in the morning. Following the cessation of the aircraft, the majority of mail now arrives on the afternoon boat for sorting in the evening.’
The ending of airmail and the change in delivery service has meant that the island’s post office currently has more workers than it needs.
In a House of Keys sitting on Tuesday, November 14, Mr Peters stated that the Post Office is exploring various solutions including re-deployment opportunities, changing work hours or seeing if any staff would be interested in voluntary redundancy.
He then went on to add that mandatory redundancy would be the very last resort for the company amongst the severe change that the loss of airmail brings to employers in the island.
Speaking at Tynwald, Mr Peters said: ‘The Isle of Man Post Office does see itself as a very responsible employer.
‘It engages with the employee unions and is looking to provide a service while still washing its face commercially.
‘I’ve said before that it’s a constantly changing business. The management team and the board is constantly looking to make the best of the business for all concerned.’