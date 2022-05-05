Plans for Victoria Road to create 300 jobs

Plans have been submitted an application to develop a site on Victoria Road in Douglas in a project that would create around 300 jobs.

It has been described as the ‘largest single private investment in the Isle of Man’ and will ‘represent the best of architecture and design’.

The application was submitted to the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture for a ‘significant mixed-use’ development on the brownfield site.

Excel Construction Group is working with Dutch architecture firm HofmanDujardin on the development of the site which used to house Cunningham’s Holiday Camp.

Jade Tree Ltd, the company behind the plans, wants to build a headquarters for gaming company King Gaming Limited, which specialises in online sports, casino, bingo, lottery and financial products.

The site would include restaurant, cafe, collaborative working areas, and 66 staff accommodation units all set within a landscaped parkland setting, according to Excel Group.

It would be next to Shoprite’s headquarters.

Excel Group added: ‘Once occupied the development will create more than 300 jobs to the Isle of Man with significant employment for the construction and associated sectors during the build period.’

The buildings will ‘represent the best of architecture and design and provide an inspirational environment that will showcase the quality of the architecture and aspiration of the Isle of Man as a home for international business’.

The developers have consulted officers at the Department of Enterprise, and Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture.

Brian Butler, partner at Bell Burton Associates, Quantity Surveyors and Project Managers, said: ‘We are delighted to be able to announce the submission of this planning application and are grateful to the designers and many other associated professionals who have collaborated on the design of this fantastic development and to the officers of the Isle of Man Government for their pre-application advice.

‘This development, if approved, will provide a significant investment in the Isle of Man and we are grateful that the investors have chosen the Isle of Man over other jurisdictions.

‘Construction work is scheduled to commence immediately following the receipt of planning approvals.’

Company director at King Gaming Group Ltd John Lee added: ‘We are really excited with the progress we have achieved to date on the design of our new headquarters on the Isle of Man and that a planning submission has been made.

‘Thanks go to our partners Excel Group, Bell Burton Associates and HofmanDujardin who are working to bring this project to a reality for us.

‘King Gaming group are delighted to keep thriving on the island, our new campus will be a unique development, open to and giving back to the Isle of Man community.’

Elke Zinnecker, chartered architect and architectural director of the Excel Group, also said: ‘From our first dealings with the client, we were aware of the potential of the site and the rare opportunity that this project presents.’

Managing director Gary Proctor added to this: ‘We were delighted when our designs were chosen by the client. We have an excellent architectural team headed by our architectural director Elke Zinnecker.

‘HofmanDuJardin were chosen by the client for their inspirational architectural interiors and whose portfolio includes the likes of Booking.com, Google, Netflix, Indeed and ING and this demonstrates the aspiration that the client has for their buildings and their environment and we are very happy to be collaborating with them.

‘We have been lucky to have worked on some interesting and quality buildings across the UK and this development represents a rare opportunity to do so here on the island, it demonstrates what can be achieved with a good design team and importantly a client who clearly appreciates good architecture and has real ambition; in King Gaming we certainly have that and we are very appreciative of their instruction.

‘It will also hopefully be a catalyst for other investment by showcasing what can be achieved here.