Mantons Cards in Port Erin are finalists in the 2024 People in Retail Awards.
As a finalist in the Retail Team of the Year category, Mantons will be competing against Fortnum and Mason, The Co-op and The Perfume Shop for the coveted trophy.
Now in its second year, the People in Retail Awards recognise and celebrate outstanding contributions and excellence in the retail sector.
The finalists have been chosen by a panel of judges after an intensive three-day evaluation process.
Regarding the shortlisted candidates, a spokesperson from the judging panel commented: “These exceptional individuals and retailers have showcased remarkable dedication, significant achievements, and an unwavering commitment to excellence, embodying the core values and culture that are essential to successful businesses in the retail industry.
‘Their inspiring efforts highlight the crucial role people play in driving the sector forward.
‘We also extend our heartfelt thanks to Natalie Fresen, Karen Howard, and the entire team for their dedication and hard work in elevating the profile of these vital industry awards, ensuring that the importance of people, culture, and values in retail is recognised and celebrated.’
Chris Beards, owner of Mantons added: ‘The team are extremely proud to have been have been chosen as a finalist for one of the most important awards in retail.
‘To be considered alongside some of the best know and largest retailers in the UK is an exciting honour for myself and the team.
‘I am very much looking forward to attending the awards ceremony in London this September.
‘As well as thanking the judges for the nomination I would also like to thank all our amazing staff and our fantastic customers who have helped to make this possible with their support.’
Natalie Fresen, chief people champion for PIRA said: ‘We are delighted to unveil the shortlist for the People in Retail Awards 2024, representing a constellation of outstanding talent, passion, and dedication.’
Other national awards won by Mantons include British Independent Retailer of the Year, Best Greeting Card Shop in the UK, Community Business of the Year and Responsible Business of the Year, having previously raised more than £30,000 for Manx good causes.