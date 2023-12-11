A programme designed to be an introduction into the world of work is looking for potential employees and bosses.
Applications have opened for the 2024 Step Programme, inviting local organisations and undergraduates to apply to complete paid project-based placements over the summer.
The Step Programme, run by the Department for Enterprise, aims to give placements for undergraduates with government departments, local authorities, businesses and charities.
Undergraduate students in their second or penultimate year are invited to apply to complete project-based placements with tangible outcomes for local organisations over an eight-week period during July and August, with the chance to win prizes at the 2024 Step Final in September.
Previous project disciplines have ranged from policy and procedure reviews, website improvements, data programmes, product development, marketing campaigns, research and sector reviews. Applicants will be matched with a corresponding organisation and project based on their skills and interests.
For local organisations, the programme offers significant benefits, aiming to bring talented individuals together with organisations that are seeking additional skilled resource, while showcasing the variety of opportunities that the island has to offer.
The 2023 programme resulted in 28 project-based placements, 12 of which were based within the private sector, resulting in two job offers made by the end of the Step final in September.
Tim Johnston MHK, Minister for Enterprise, said: ‘The long-term economic ambition of the island, as outlined in the Economic Strategy, demonstrates government’s commitment to ensuring that the island is attractive to a dynamic, economically active and youthful demographic, through emphasising the provision of fulfilling professional journeys, opportunities for reskilling/upskilling and improved earning prospects.
‘Initiatives like the Step Programme strive to assist local undergraduates in pursuing their career aspirations and advancing their skill sets by establishing project placements across a wide variety of career possibilities available in the island’s diverse economy. It also provides the opportunity for the Department to work directly with local organisations to actively promote the diverse and rewarding sectors within the Island’s economy.’
Applications close on May 31 and to find out more about the Step Programme, sponsorship opportunities or to apply as an organisation or student, visit: dfe.im/step
Pay is based on the current Living Wage, over an eight-week period.
The organisers say that it is a great addition to a CV.
Businesses, local authorities, the public sector and third sector organisations can apply but must appreciate that it’s not a work or work experience placement, but it is designed for specific project work which has a tangible outcome.
Step once stood for the Shell Technology Enterprise Programme but, even though the oil company no longer sponsors it, organisers like the acronym so much they’ve stuck with it.