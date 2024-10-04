The Abacus Trust Group has strengthened its team with three promotions and three new appointments.
After several senior roles in the Douglas firm’s client services team, David Watling has been promoted to associate director.
Samantha Sharman and Patrick Gough both take a step up, becoming company and trust administrators.
Claire Whitelegg has been appointed a director of Abacus Financial Services, the fund administration arm of the business.
Joanne O'Hagan joins as assistant manager in human resources/operations to provide guidance and support throughout the employee ‘life cycle’ and to lead a varied portfolio of operational projects.
Larisa Butterworth has been named compliance supervisor to ensure policies, procedures and governance meet robust company and regulatory demands.
Managing director, Kevin Loundes said: ‘It is always a pleasure to recognise the efforts and dedication of team members with promotion. David, Samantha and Patrick should be congratulated for their hard work and commitment.
‘We are also delighted to welcome Claire, Joanne and Larisa to the Abacus team. Their appointments will help us continue delivering the high-quality service our clients depend on.’