Ramsey Crookall is proud to sponsor the Business of the Year award at Thursday evening’s Media Isle of Man Awards for Excellence. Working Week recently spoke with chief executive officer Joanna Crookall, who shared insights on how the company puts people at the centre of its business approach.
‘Ours is a family business, so whether our stakeholders are private individuals, intermediaries, charities, suppliers, or team members, people are always our priority,’ Joanna explains.
‘Providing personal service is central to everything we do - because, at the end of the day, people want to connect with people.’
The Ramsey Crookall team is dedicated to being welcoming and accessible, ensuring that someone is always available to speak with clients.
‘All our employees work from our offices,’ Joanna notes.
‘While we don’t typically offer remote work, we provide flexibility for family needs when necessary.
‘Our team enjoys coming to the office and engaging directly with colleagues and clients. It’s part of the joy of working here - our unique strength lies in human connection.’
In an era where face-to-face relationships are sometimes undervalued, Ramsey Crookall takes pride in its enviable staff retention.
Joanna is a testament to this commitment: she joined the family business 37 years ago after completing her chartered accountancy course in London.
Her father, Neal, had asked her to help out for a few months, and she’s been with the company ever since.
This dedication is shared by many. The firm will soon host a special celebration, called ‘174,’ honouring five employees whose combined years of service total 174.
The longest-serving member has been with the company for 45 years, another for 42 years, followed by two at 30 years and one at 27.
Founded in 1946 by Joanna’s grandfather, Ramsey Crookall is the Isle of Man’s longest-established independent firm of stockbrokers and investment managers. Her father, Neal, joined the business in 1959, and today, the fourth generation -Joanna’s son and daughter - are part of the team.
Despite its rich heritage, Ramsey Crookall embraces modern technology, giving clients secure online access to their accounts.
‘Adopting new technology to streamline and improve our services is key to our approach. Yet, at its core, we are a family business focused on strong, personal relationships,’ Joanna says.
Ramsey Crookall has also introduced a range of products to make investing accessible to more people.
Shearwater, a Discretionary Fund Management (DFM) service, allows clients to start investing with as little as £100 per month.
‘Shearwater was created because everyone should be able to work towards financial security,’ Joanna explains.
This approach extends beyond traditional pensions, providing flexible access to funds for life’s various stages.
The importance of forward financial planning became clear to Joanna when she began saving small amounts each month for her children’s futures, watching it grow over the years.
‘From tiny acorns, great oaks grow,’ she says.
‘We want to show people that you don’t need a large sum to start investing.
‘For those just beginning their careers, it’s about setting aside a little each month, allowing it to grow into a resource for life’s big moments, like a first home or that dream vacation.’
Supporting the broader community is also integral to Ramsey Crookall’s values.
Joanna’s great-grandfather invested his earnings from catering to thousands of WWI prisoners at Knockaloe Camp to build the Isle of Man’s first maternity hospital, reducing maternal and infant mortality rates.
Today, the name ‘Jane Crookall’, in honour of his first wife, remains synonymous with maternity care in the island. Ramsey Crookall continues this legacy, investing in charitable and community causes.
Ramsey Crookall’s dedication to people and community makes them the perfect sponsor for the Business of the Year award - a title everyone aspires to achieve.