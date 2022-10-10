Pub is now a drop off point for foodbank
The Manx Arms pub has announced that they are partnering up with Isle of Man Foodbank as a drop-off point as well as a fundraising hub for the charity.
Customers can now drop off any goods people want to donate to people in need this winter.
To encourage donations the pub, which is an Okell’s Inn, will give raffle tickets out for any products donated and all entries will be entered into a voucher draw every month.
This scheme is supported by donations from local businesses such as Corkills Garage, Okell’s Inns, Spar, New Cod on the Block, Ocean Views and Willaston butchers.
Steven Taylor, managing director of Okell’s, said: ‘The foodbank do incredible work to support those in need across the island.
‘With the Manx Arms being at the centre of the community in Onchan, it is in a prime position to create a drop-off point for the charity.
‘As we move into the winter months we want to create a warm, welcoming atmosphere for those who may wish to spend time with family and friends.
‘We’re also offering a complimentary tea or coffee – just ask at the bar.’
Neal Mellon, chief executive of Isle of Man Foodbank, added: ‘We are always pleased to work together with companies that can offer not just financial assistance, but a physical location and support in increasing awareness for the charity.
‘We look forward to a long and lasting relationship with Okell’s Inns.
‘The Foodbank will soon commence its ninth year of working across the island.
‘It continues to identify and meet the complex and multifaceted aspects of need and crisis with holistic support plans and innovative ideas.’
The Isle of Man Foodbank offers crisis support such as food parcels etc, support and action plans to help people in crisis, advice on cooking meals with minimal ingredients and means of supplying surplus food from suppliers to those in need.
The Manx Arms are also offering a free quiz on the raffle nights.
A spokesperson for Okell’s brewery has confirmed that talks are still ongoing between the company and the foodbank to expand the program.
However, there are no confirmed plans to bring more pubs into the scheme. The first raffle and free quiz night was held on Sunday.
