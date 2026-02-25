The Castletown-based band is encouraging those who previously played a brass instrument or percussion but have since stepped away to consider returning.
That may have been due to work, family commitments or other demands on their time which may now have changed, making a return to banding more realistic.
As part of the campaign, the band has released a promotional video on its Facebook page and official website outlining the enjoyment, camaraderie and sense of achievement that comes with membership.
A spokesperson for the band said the group acknowledges that modern life places increasing pressures on people’s time and that hobbies such as band membership can be put aside.
However, they hope that for some, circumstances may have shifted and now offer greater flexibility.
The message from the band is that it is never too late to start playing again.
Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band welcomes players of all abilities, from those who have not picked up an instrument for years to experienced musicians keen to return.
Instruments can be provided for those who wish to join but do not own one, helping to remove financial barriers.
The campaign is designed to remove common barriers to returning, including concerns about ability, confidence or access to an instrument.
Anyone interested in rediscovering their musical skills is encouraged to contact the Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band’s secretary Simon Court by emailing [email protected].
Alternatively, they can send a direct message via the band’s Facebook page which is viewable by searching for ‘Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band’ on the platform.