Isle Listen’s 15-mile challenge from Peel Castle to Castle Rushen is sponsored by IFGL.
Participants can either walk or run the scenic route while raising funds for Isle Listen’s mental health education programme which is being delivered across the Isle of Man.
The charity has also unveiled the official 2026 Castle to Castle T-shirt.
The design was created by Erin Corlett, who won a competition inviting children of IFGL employees to submit artwork inspired by the event. Her design now features on this year’s event T-shirts.
Steve Weston, Chief Commercial Officer at IFGL, said the company was proud to support Isle Listen through the event.
‘The funds raised help strengthen their vital work improving mental health and well-being for young people across the island,’ he said.
‘As a business committed to our community, we are delighted to be supporting the event. We recently hosted a T-shirt design competition for the children of IFGL employees, and it’s great to see the winning design now featured on this year’s event T-shirt. Best of luck to everyone taking part.’
Isle Listen is an Isle of Man registered charity which provides emotional and psychological support for residents.
It offers one-to-one support for children and young people up to the age of 25, as well as delivering a mental health education programme and listening service in schools.
The charity said fundraising events such as Castle to Castle help it continue supporting young people through early intervention and prevention work across the island.
Registration remains open. Full details are available on Isle Listen’s website.