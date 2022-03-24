Recruitment incentives launched for hospitality and tourism

The government has launched an initiative to help companies recruit workers ahead of the TT and summer season.

The Department for Enterprise’s Hospitality and Tourism Worker Incentive provides businesses operating in the tourism and hospitality sectors with financial support towards the cost of moving an employee to the Isle of Man.

The support offered to applicants through the incentive has two grants, comprising payment of £500 to the business after issuing the first month’s payslip to a new employee and a further £500 to the business after the sixth month’s payslip has been issued.

Minister for Enterprise Alex Allinson said: ‘As the island gears up for the TT and summer season, there will be increased demand on the island’s tourism and hospitality sector, who have already indicated that they are experiencing challenges when recruiting for individuals to fill seasonal vacancies over the impending busy period.

‘I hope this incentive will provide some welcome financial assistance for businesses as they look to recruit workers to fill seasonal vacancies off-island – and can be used to support marketing costs, relocation expenses, or could be provided directly to new employees as part of an incentive package to encourage them to take up temporary and seasonal roles in the Isle of Man over the summer season.

‘The Hospitality and Tourism Worker Incentive has been introduced in tandem with the recently announced Seasonal Worker Visa, a visa route which makes the process of recruiting international workers on a temporary basis more straightforward for businesses.’

This incentive aims to support businesses with the additional recruitment and relocation costs connected with hiring employees from off-island.

Subject to meeting the minimum salary requirement of £20,000 and additional eligibility requirements, businesses will be able to gain financial assistance through this incentive where roles are filled by off-island workers or students in their last year of study.

Businesses that would like to gain support through this incentive are required to contact the Department for Enterprise prior to their role being advertised off-island to confirm their eligibility.