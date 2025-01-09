Compliance professionals and directors are invited to register for the annual Manx State of the Nation (MSoN) conference on Friday, February 7 at the Comis Hotel.
Colin Manley, director at PwC Isle of Man who sponsor the Alliance of Isle of Man Compliance Professionals (AICP) event, commented: ‘Manx State of the Nation remains the Isle of Man’s flagship compliance conference, bringing together professionals from across industries and supporting the maintenance of the island’s high standards of regulation.
‘We are delighted to continue our work with the AICP and support them with a conference programme that consistently delivers important insights on the rapidly evolving risk environment.’
AICP chair Gerry Ganly added: ‘It is hard to believe that 2025 sees the 12th hosting of the MSoN.
‘Some of you may have attended each one. We appreciate the ongoing support from PwC Isle of Man who are now in their 11th year as lead sponsor.
‘Colin Manley will deliver the results of a PwC EMEA AML survey which has had input from businesses in the Isle of Man.
‘We look forward to welcoming people working at all levels and sub-sectors of the compliance profession and some of their senior management and director colleagues.
‘Compliance knowledge across businesses enables those businesses.’
With registration and breakfast from 8.15am, Chief Minister Alfred Cannan will then deliver the opening address of the day.
He will be followed by guest speakers fronting presentations and/or panel sessions on topics such as proliferation finance, sanctions, fraud, the hazards of new business for IoM Inc, a welcome to the new Isle of Man Information Commissioner, and a presentation by the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority (IoMFSA).
The conference will draw to a close at 4.45pm.
Individuals can register for tickets on the AICP website until Monday, January 27 at https://www.aicp.im/product/manx-state-of-the-nation-2025/
Registration costs £145 for members and £200 for non-members.