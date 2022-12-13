Elite Fitness gym has put forward a new mezzanine floor in its proposed new premises in Douglas to facilitate a ‘reasonable expansion’.
It currently operates out of the Spring Valley Industrial estate but aims to move to the Jack Frost building when its current lease expires in 2024.
Elite Fitness gym has already received planning permission for the change of purpose of the Jack Frost building into a single floor gym.
The additional floor would allow for an increase of 70% in floor space, giving the business ‘better spacing between machines, an added functional fitness area, larger and more comfortable changing rooms, a private area and a social area’.
In their design statement for the mezzanine floor, the two owners, Kevin Furlong and Stefan White, said: ‘With the additional investment, we can properly respond to members’ feedback on our current property, as well being in a position to take on new members.’
They added: ‘Ultimately, with this new investment, we want a unique facility in the island, that will only be comparable with the best gyms found adjacent to the large urban centres of the UK.
‘We want to create a truly special destination that is immediately welcoming, has that wow factor when you enter the building and that can properly accommodate the needs of our customers.’
The Manx Independent asked Mr Furlong and Mr White to comment but they declined to do so.
The mezzanine floor application is pending consideration by the planning committee.