A specialist eGaming compliance and internal audit advisory firm in Douglas has a new head of internal audit.
Robert Penfold has taken up the position with Hill Street-based eGaming Integrity.
A spokesperson for the firm added: ‘Robert brings with him more than two decades of high-level experience in governance, risk, audit, and compliance across global gaming and financial services organisations.
‘Most notably, Robert spent more than eight years as director of internal audit and risk at Playtech, the world’s largest online gaming software and services supplier listed on the London Stock Exchange.
‘In this role, he was a member of Playtech’s audit, risk and governance committees, overseeing global audit programmes and supporting the business in meeting complex regulatory requirements across multiple jurisdictions.’
‘Robert has also held senior positions at bwin.party digital entertainment plc, where he led global risk management across regulated markets including Spain, Denmark, Italy, Belgium, France and Gibraltar.
‘More recently, he was engaged as governance, risk and compliance manager at the Isle of Man Government’s attorney general chambers, where he implemented new risk frameworks and data governance processes across multiple divisions.’
Director at eGaming Integrity Emma Shilling added: ‘This is a landmark appointment for us.
‘Robert’s depth of experience, particularly his years at the helm of audit and risk at Playtech, represents a real step change for eGaming Integrity and our clients.
‘His appointment evidences our commitment to providing heavyweight, board-level expertise to Isle of Man licence holders at a time when regulatory scrutiny has never been higher.’
Robert Penfold added: ‘I’m thrilled to be joining at such a pivotal time for the sector.
‘I’ve spent much of my career working to ensure organisations not only meet regulatory requirements but build strong, resilient frameworks that protect their businesses and customers.
‘I look forward to working with Emma and the team to help our clients strengthen their compliance and governance cultures.’