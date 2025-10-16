Originally, he worked for Peugeot in Asia and China, only later earning a living by photography and guiding. He switched to a digital Nikon in 2006 and began to fall in love with Hokkaido, the most northerly Japanese island. His talks will dwell on the Red Crowned Cranes and the Whooper Swans that winter there. Its ‘onsen’ or hot springs mean that the edges of frozen lakes there are free water, allowing the swans to prosper. He notes the effects of climate change here, the lakes now thawing much earlier than fifteen years ago. Hokkaido is also home to other favourites like the massive migratory Steller Sea Eagle, and Blakiston’s Fish Owl, the largest living owl. ‘I feel really at home in Hokkaido. Maybe I was Japanese before,’ he says.