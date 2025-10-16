Motorists are being advised that the temporary closure of the A18 Mountain Road has been extended until next Thursday, October 23, as drainage and carriageway improvements continue between Keppel Gate and Kate’s Cottage.
The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) said the extension is necessary to ensure that safety features, including central double white lines, edge markings and reflective studs along the road, are fully installed before traffic returns.
These works had been scheduled for the weekend but were delayed due to logistical constraints.
Progress on the improvement works is continuing.
Two large surface water culverts, along with associated gullies and outlets, have now been installed, and resurfacing is ongoing.
The road surface is being re-profiled to improve drainage and grip, while concrete roadside channels are being raised to meet safety requirements.
The DoI confirmed that, despite some weather-related challenges, particularly hill mist, the project remains on schedule.
During the closure, access to key locations is still available via alternative routes.
The Creg Ny Baa Hotel, south of the closure, can be reached from Douglas via Hillberry or from Laxey via the Creg Ny Baa Back Road.
Meanwhile, The Victory Café, Snaefell Summit Café and the Snaefell Mountain Railway remain accessible from Ramsey via the Mountain Road, from Sulby via Tholt y Will Road, or from the west and Douglas via Beinn Y Phott Road.
The DoI said the extended closure allows for potential weather delays, as line marking and reflective stud installation require dry conditions.
Residents and visitors are reminded to plan journeys accordingly and follow the signed diversion routes.