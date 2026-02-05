The Council of Ministers is seeking to appoint two lay members (non-Tynwald Members) to the Isle of Man Government Preservation of War Memorials Committee.
As a member of the committee, you will help safeguard the island’s war memorials and graves, ensuring their preservation and promoting their historical significance.
This appointment is particularly suited to a candidate with wide expertise or an interest in, some or all of the following areas: An interest in and appreciation of the island’s war memorials and military heritage; Ability to maintain good working relationships and uphold the highest standards of integrity; Experience in promotion, marketing, or public engagement would be highly desirable.
For further details or to apply log on to: https://ow.ly/QSyA50Y8ESf , call 685314 or email [email protected]
The closing date for receipt of applications is March 3.