There have been changes at the top at Douglas law firm Cains, with Tim Shepherd having taken on the role of managing director.
Tim, who had been heading up the firm’s banking and finance team, took over from Peter Clucas, who – after 32 years of service at Cains, the past five as managing director – has taken on a role as consultant.
Tim first joined Cains as a director in 2006 and has been a key member of Cains’ management team following a management buyout in 2018.
‘I’m delighted to take on the role of managing director of Cains, one of the most established and trusted law firms in the island,’ he said.
‘I’m looking forward to continuing to work with my fellow directors to drive forward our dedicated team of lawyers and business support staff, as we continue to provide our clients with the highest standards of service.
‘It’s a genuine pleasure working alongside Peter on a daily basis. His professionalism, integrity and strong strategic steer has been pivotal to the firm’s continued success. On behalf of all the staff, I would like to thank him for his invaluable contribution as managing director and we all look forward to continuing working with Peter in his new role with Cains for many years to come.’
Since joining the firm in 1991, Peter has been recognised as one of the leading litigators in the island, attaining ‘Hall of Fame’ status in The Legal 500 and ranked as an ‘Eminent Practitioner’ in Chambers and Partners.
Under his leadership, the firm has continued its long-term growth strategy, expanding its corporate and dispute resolution teams.
‘It has been a privilege to have worked at Cains for over three decades, and especially in recent years as we embarked on the latest chapter of our incredible journey,’ he said.
‘I know that Tim will continue to drive the firm seamlessly forward. I would especially like to acknowledge and thank the many members of Cains’ staff, past and present, who during my many years on the board of directors have worked tirelessly to serve our clients.’
A further change has seen director and joint head of Cains’ corporate and commercial team, Scott Leonard-Morgan, formally joining Cains’ senior management team.
With 25 years in practice, Scott spent the first half of his career in the City of London and was a partner at a US law firm before spending time in-house as general counsel to several international companies. Scott joined Cains in 2015 and became a director in 2018.
The law firm has also announced the recent appointments of associate Jorden Rafferty-Gough and trainee associate Rhys Westwell.
Jorden has taken a position within Cains’ litigation team, having spent three years with another island law firm, where she qualified as a Manx Advocate in August last year.
Before relocating back to the Isle of Man, Jorden acquired her legal experience in England, where she spent more than two years as an advocate with DWF Law LLP in Manchester. She obtained a First Class Masters in Law at Northumbria University.
Also joining the Cains team is Rhys Westwell, who has taken up the position of a trainee advocate.
As part of his role, Rhys will begin his two-year articles initially within the company’s litigation department and is scheduled to complete the Manx Bar in 2025. Longer-term, he hopes to specialise in e-gaming and IP law.
Rhys attended Ballakermeen High School in Douglas before attending the University of Leeds, where he graduated in 2021 with a first-class honours law degree. Following his return to the island in 2021, he has gained in-house legal experience as a paralegal at a global online gaming company.