Following uncertainty in 2022 when the previous board announced the charity would be wound up, a new board was appointed in September 2024 and has since been working to re-establish the organisation’s role in the community.
Isle of Pride is aiming to be a visible and active voice for LGBTQ+ people on the island, and discussions with partner organisations are already underway with a focus on representation, rights, and support.
A spokesperson from Isle of Pride commented: ‘Given the context of the current political climate around the world, it is vital that people of marginalised communities have a voice and representation.
‘Now more than ever, the LGBTQ+ community must stand together, along with our allies, to protect the rights which were so hard fought for.
‘It is hoped that Isle of Pride can be that voice here on the Isle of Man, to ensure persons from these communities don’t ever feel alone.
‘Alongside critical work to protect the rights of our queer community, there must also be space for celebration, and we have already begun conversations with relevant organisations.’
The charity is currently working in association with ‘Extra Fancy Ltd’ and Heron and Brearley for an upcoming ‘on the Quay’ event, which will take place on August 30 along North Quay in Douglas.
There are also plans for an Isle of Pride relaunch event with charity and corporate partners in September, while a date in the diary for the traditionally huge Pride event is still yet to be confirmed, but will take place in 2026.
Alongside pride events, plans are also being made to co-ordinate a year-round outreach programme called ‘Chree’ (Manx for ‘heart’).
This service would deliver education and training initiatives, as well as a safe spaces project, to bring more awareness and inclusion for the LGBTQ+ community.
The spokesperson added that this will ‘bring us closer to creating an island society in which no LGBTQ+ person feels alone’.
James Cherry, director of Isle of Pride, commented: ‘With the board and newly formed committee, who I am delighted have come onboard, we look forward to supporting and working with the island’s LGBTQ+ community through events and the championing principles of equality and inclusion.’
Isle of Pride was first established in 2019 with the aim of holding a Pride event in the island, but the inaugural festival was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The festival then took place in June 2021, preceded by a 50-strong march featuring participants carrying a 50-metre rainbow flag through the centre of Douglas.
The charity then announced it would be winding up in 2022.
‘Thankfully, this did not happen,’ the spokesperson added. ‘We have since taken the step back that was needed to reaffirm our goals, and in September 2024, a new board was appointed.
‘We have been working to get the charity to the place it is in now.’