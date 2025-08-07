The Manannan has had to return to Douglas this morning (Thursday) after an issue with one of its generators.
The Steam Packet Company has confirmed the vessel had to return to Douglas so the issue could be fixed. It is understood the vessel got as far as the mouth of the Mersey before it was forced to return.
The company has confirmed both the 7.15am sailing and the return sailing from Liverpool at 11.15am have been cancelled with passengers transferred to the Manxman.
A spokeswoman for the Steam Packet said: ‘We would like to apologise to customers following the safe return to port and subsequent cancellation of Thursday morning’s sailings to and from Liverpool.
‘Due to a control fault on one of Manannan’s generators, it was deemed not safe to enter the approaches and port of Liverpool. There was also a risk that the vessel would not be permitted to depart Liverpool if the fault was not rectified.
‘The difficult decision was therefore taken to return the vessel to Douglas to allow passengers to transfer to Manxman to allow repairs to be carried out.
‘As far as possible passengers are being transferred to Manxman sailings, with coach transfers laid on between Liverpool and Heysham for foot passengers.
‘All passengers affected by the cancellations are eligible for free transfer to another sailing, or a full refund if preferred.’
Engineers are working to resolve the issue as swiftly as is possible and the Steam Packet says it will provide a further update by 1pm on Thursday regarding the afternoon sailings.
Managing director Brian Thomson commented: ‘We’re very sorry about these cancellations and we apologise for the disruption caused. We’re working hard to get things back on track as soon as we can.
‘Our reservations team will do everything they can to ensure customers get where they need to go.’
This is the second in under two weeks sailings have been cancelled for this reason.
Specialist electrical engineers were flown in to assist the onboard and shoreside teams, who had already been working tirelessly to fix the fault.
The company confirmed that one of the vessel’s generator sets was being replaced with a spare unit held ashore.
Passengers on affected sailings can amend bookings free of charge via online accounts, or by contacting our reservations team on 01624 661 661 or 08722 992 992.
Full details of passengers’ rights in instances of delays and cancellations can be found on the website at: https://www.steam-packet.com/delays-and-disruptions-advice