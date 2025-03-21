A recent talk at the Chamber of Commerce has highlighted some of the different methods used by the Comis Hotel and Golf Resort to achieve its sustainability goals.
Led by facilities director Mark Emmington, the talk delved into a number of different methods associated with sourcing local produce, reducing waste, recycling and re-using materials wherever possible.
The hotel has also formed a ‘sustainability committee’, which Mark described as ‘helping to permeate our environmental goals throughout the resort’.
The various holes and crevices in the ‘hotel’ look to provide a welcoming habitat for insects such as beetles and solitary bees, while creating the hotel was also used as a teaching tool for the kids to explore biodiversity, invertebrates and our ecosystem.
A number of eco-friendly initiatives are also taking place within the complex, such as the composting of waste from the kitchens, rooms and on the golf course.
The composting guide is split into two categories of browns (carbon) and greens (nitrogen), with browns including waste such as egg shells, dry leaves and sawdust, and greens including the likes of fruit and vegetable scraps, coffee grounds and fresh grass clippings.
Fifteen tonnes of compost is estimated to be generated through this initiative at the Comis each year.
‘Farm-to-table’ practices is also an aim at the hotel, with food for the Comis’ wide-ranging menu being sourced locally.
Talking during the conference, Mark said: ‘We have a lot of land, and therefore have a responsibility to look after that land responsibly.
‘If we can demonstrate that we’re doing things to look after the environment, that might encourage people to implement some projects of their own and hopefully encourage guests to stay with us and enjoy the resort.’