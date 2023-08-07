Altenar has celebrated the opening of its larger corporate headquarters in the Isle of Man Business Park in Braddan.
The sportsbook and iGaming software supplier hosted a drinks reception at its new offices in Cycle 360 House.
The office will be headed up by chief financial officer John Quaye, who joined the company in July last year.
Housing Altenar’s legal, compliance and finance teams, the site will enable the sportsbook technology company to expand its team and invest in training local people as an ICAEW accredited, training employer.
growth
‘With the opening of our new offices, we embark on the next exciting chapter of growth in the Altenar story,’ said John Quaye.
‘The investment we’ve made gives our dedicated employees first class facilities and supports our aim to grow our workforce further in the Isle of Man, as is our aim across the entire Altenar group, providing comfortable and positive working environments.
‘In a post Covid-19 world, a well-designed office space has become more important as we encourage our employees to interact in person, sharing thoughts and ideas that can spark innovative solutions.’