With roots on the island dating back to 1984, Utmost International has grown from a local presence into a global leader in insurance-based wealth solutions - while never losing sight of its community values.
Today, as one of the Isle of Man’s largest employers, Utmost combines its long heritage with a forward-looking approach, serving clients worldwide and supporting the island that helped shape its success.
From sponsoring sports teams and supporting charities to backing grassroots fundraisers, Utmost’s commitment goes far beyond business. This year, the company was proud to sponsor the ‘Teams Working Together’ category at the 2025 Awards for Excellence - a perfect reflection of its ethos.
‘The important thing for us is our commitment to and engagement in the community,’ says Karl Moore, CEO of Utmost International.
‘We do a lot of work supporting charities and local individuals, but we also support our staff. Sponsoring the Teams Working Together award feels like a natural fit for us.’
Utmost has been a familiar name at the Awards for Excellence for years, sponsoring categories that align with its own values. For Karl, this year’s choice is particularly meaningful.
‘We have 750 employees and we operate across four wings of our building on Onchan Head. Collaboration isn’t just a buzzword for us; it’s essential, both across teams and with our regional offices in Southampton, Hong Kong and Singapore.’
Utmost didn’t just sponsor this year’s awards. They were also shortlisted for Employer of the Year, a nomination Karl saw as a powerful endorsement of the company’s culture.
‘We see the nomination as a real tool for recruiting staff on the Island. It’s nice to be shortlisted because there’s a huge amount we do as an employer,’ he says.
‘Our recent engagement survey had a 90% participation rate, which is voluntary, and the results were really positive with high scores on teamwork, empowerment, management and leadership. We put a lot of effort into communication, keeping staff informed through different channels. I personally meet all new starters, because we want everyone to feel they understand their role and the success they contribute to.’
A number of local organisations have felt the benefit of Utmost’s support first-hand. Sports clubs, charities and fundraisers across the Island say the Company’s backing has helped them thrive, giving opportunities to young athletes and vital resources to community initiatives.
Despite its global reach, Utmost keeps its heart firmly on the Island, where 650 of its 750 employees are based. This balance of scale and local commitment is something Karl believes sets the Company apart.
For Karl, the Awards for Excellence is more than a ceremony - they’re a celebration of the island’s vibrant business community.
‘The Awards show that we punch above our weight in the Isle of Man.
‘It’s great to see such diversity with big companies like ours alongside small businesses, all being recognised. You discover companies you’ve never heard of and come to appreciate what they do.
‘That’s really important for this fantastic Island.’
As Utmost approaches its fifth decade on the island, the Company plans to deepen its community partnerships and continue championing collaboration as a cornerstone of its success both locally and globally.