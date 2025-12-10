Santa’s sleigh isn’t the only thing coming to town this December. Manx Telecom has something new and exciting – an on-the-road service called ‘Bluey’ that travels all across the Island, delivering festive gifts in the form of professional telecoms support directly to you, the customer.
In a month where finding a parking spot is as easy solving the Da Vinci Code and the mountain road is consistently turning into a vehicular ice rink, this new offering is designed to make it easier for customers to get help, explore the latest devices, or talk through options in-person, without needing to travel into town. With the copper switch-off programme underway, Manx Telecom also wants to make sure every customer can still access support easily.
‘The Mobile Shop was created to bring our services directly into communities, especially for people who may have limited transport options or mobility challenges. By extending our reach beyond town, we’re ensuring everyone can get the advice, upgrades, and essential telecoms services they need in a way that’s convenient and inclusive.’ Says Manx Telecom spokesperson, Nicholas Callow, Head of Consumer.
So, what can you get from this mobile shop? Well, you can pre-order and collect a range of tech that Manx Telecom sells in store, including Christmas special bundles for Apple, Samsung and Nintendo products, all of which can be bought outright or added to your account over 12, 24 or 36 months. Customers can also receive account support, personalised advice for mobile and broadband, Copper switch-off support, and technical guidance.
The creation of ‘Bluey’ (named via a public vote) really comes down to Manx Telecom’s passion for being more than just the Island’s leading telecom’s provider.
‘Our role goes beyond selling devices or fixing problems. We’re here to support how people live, work, and stay connected. It’s hugely important that customers who can’t easily make the trip into Douglas still have the chance to speak to a Manx Telecom team member face to face, get clear advice, and feel looked after.’
Manx Telecom’s mobile shop ‘Bluey’ will be coming to the Manx Telecom HQ in the Isle of Man Business Park, Tynwald Inn car park, and Castletown Commissioners soon, where people can collect pre-ordered tech. Find out more here at mt.im/click.