Founded in 1984 and based out of Douglas Harbour Sailing for the Disabled’s specially adapted yacht, Pride of Mann III, enables individuals with any form of impairment to enjoy the benefits of sailing.
The charity welcomes participants aged 12 and over, extending its services to all individuals and community groups facing challenges.
Standard Bank’s donation of £2,000 will contribute towards buying replacement equipment and new items for the yacht, as well as covering operational expenses.
Recently, the charity had to acquire a replacement outboard motor essential for assisting clients with additional needs during berthing at harbours and marinas.
Additionally, the funds will support the charity’s growing number of community service users, particularly community and school groups, supporting the provision of new life jackets and wet weather gear.
Sheena Maddrell, business development manager for yacht crew at Standard Bank, said: ‘We are thrilled to support Sailing for the Disabled providing both financial support and our assistance as a Corporate Member.
‘Their dedication to enhancing the lives of individuals facing various physical and emotional challenges aligns with our diversity and inclusion work, and our values as a responsible corporate citizen.
‘We believe in the power of learning and collaboration to create meaningful change, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact on the charity.’
Paul Atkinson at Sailing for Disabled said: ‘Sailing for the Disabled relies on the generosity of organisations like Standard Bank to continue our mission. This contribution will make a significant difference in enabling more individuals to experience the therapeutic benefits of sailing on our yacht Pride of Man III. We are honoured to have Standard Bank as a partner in our journey to create inclusive opportunities for everyone.’
Let our readers know how your workplace is helping the community.
Don’t forget to include a telephone number.