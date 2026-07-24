Standard Bank Offshore, which has an office in Douglas, has been awarded Gold for Best Overall PR at the prestigious Citywealth Brand & Marketing Awards 2026.
The accolade celebrates the success of the bank’s strategic communications and employer branding programme, including its innovative ‘Why Wait’ campaign, which was designed to showcase the organisation's culture, values and long-term career opportunities.
Now in their 10th year, the Citywealth Brand & Marketing Awards recognise organisations demonstrating excellence and innovation across wealth management and financial services.
The awards were presented during a ceremony at the Great Scotland Yard Hotel in Westminster, London, hosted by broadcaster and former BBC chief news presenter Rebecca Jones.
Winners were determined through a combination of independent industry judging and public voting.
Standard Bank Offshore chief executive Will Thorp said: ‘This award is a fantastic recognition of the creativity, professionalism and dedication of our marketing and communications team.
‘Their work has played an integral role in strengthening our brand, showcasing what makes Standard Bank Offshore a great place to build a career and helping us attract exceptional talent.
‘At Standard Bank Offshore, we're proud of our people, our culture and the opportunities we create for our clients and colleagues.
‘The Why Wait campaign captured that authentically and this award is testament to the team's ability to tell our story in a way that resonates with audiences and supports our long-term growth.’
Representing Standard Bank Offshore at the awards ceremony were Alastair Gallichan, Masi Chuma and Catherine Harrop, who accepted the award on behalf of the organisation.
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