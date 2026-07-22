Health Minister Claire Christian has said progress is continuing on the reinstatement of services at Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital, but acknowledged she is still unable to provide firm timescales for the return of some key facilities.
Responding to a question from Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper during Tuesday’s Tynwald sitting, the minister said the hospital ‘remains a vital part of our health and care provision for the north of the island’ and that work continues ‘to restore and strengthen services on that site’.
She said several services have already been reinstated, including the Minor Injuries Unit, X-ray, ultrasound, DEXA scanning and a range of outpatient services.
The minister also confirmed that plans are being developed for a modular dental facility, subject to the necessary approvals, while Manx Care has agreed the Martin Ward should return to its original footprint at Ramsey as a refurbished 20-bed rehabilitation and reablement ward.
Work is also underway to provide a dedicated dermatology facility within the existing hospital estate.
Summarising the position, she told Tynwald members: ‘Overall, the direction of travel is clear.
‘Ramsey remains a key part of the island's healthcare network, with services already returning, further reinstatements being actively progressed and a continued commitment to delivering safe, sustainable care closer to home for people living in the north.’
Mr Hooper thanked the minister for circulating a detailed written statement but said residents remained concerned by the lack of specific delivery dates.
‘What we didn't really get were timescales,’ he said. ‘We got “as soon as possible”, “as soon as we can” and “progress is being made”, but we didn't actually get anything that sounded like an actual timescale.’
Responding, the Minister said she understood the frustration but could not yet give definitive dates.
‘If I had been able to give you a timescale today, I absolutely would have,’ she said.