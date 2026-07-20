STEP Isle of Man held its annual student awards evening at Noa Bakehouse recently.
The event, which was sponsored by Canaccord Wealth, recognised the achievements of those who successfully completed STEP qualifications during 2025, while also celebrating those who attained Trust and Estate Practitioner (TEP) designation.
A spokesperson for the organisers said: ‘The 2025 results demonstrated another excellent year for STEP education in the island, with 52 examination passes achieved across 11 different papers by 41 individual students.
‘The examinations covered a broad range of specialist subjects including Company Law & Practice, Principles of International Taxation, AML & Compliance, Trust Law, Trustee Duties, and Management of the Trust Fund.’
During the evening, every successful student received a certificate recognising their achievement, while those attaining the highest local mark in each subject were presented with a commemorative glass award.
The recipients of the highest local marks were:
· Aloysius Magerman-James – Certificate in Trusts & Estates (England & Wales)
· Andrew Brown and Dawn Bremner – Joint highest marks in the Certificate in Anti-Money Laundering
· Christopher Kmeem – Advanced Certificate in Taxation of Trusts & Estates (England & Wales)
· Danielle Stauf – Certificate in International Trust Management
· Emilia Stringer – Advanced Certificate in Cross Border Estates
· Jennifer Quayle – Advanced Certificate in Company Law & Practice and Advanced Certificate in Trustee Duties, Investment & Management of the Trust Fund
· Rebecca Bannister – Advanced Certificate in Trust Disputes and Advanced Certificate in UK Tax for International Clients
· Sarah Price – Advanced Certificate in Principles of International Taxation, AML & Compliance
· Tamsyn Hope – Advanced Certificate in Trusts: Law and Practice (International)
Students who successfully complete four Advanced Certificates are awarded the STEP Diploma.
In 2025, Leigh Taylor, Amy Sellors, Max Ingrassia, Jennifer Quayle, Amber Purnell and Rebecca Bannister all achieved this milestone. Rebecca also received the award for the highest overall diploma mark.
Having completed the required qualifications and professional experience, Laura Parker TEP, Jennifer Quayle TEP, Leigh Taylor TEP, Amy Sellors TEP and Rebecca Bannister TEP were formally recognised as new members of the society and presented with personalised fountain pens.
Chair of STEP Isle of Man Adam Beighton TEP said: ‘It is always a pleasure to celebrate the achievements of our students and welcome so many of our newest members.
‘These qualifications require an enormous amount of commitment alongside demanding careers, and it is fantastic to see so many people investing in their professional development.
‘This year's event was particularly special as we were also able to recognise the achievements of several of our own volunteers.
‘Emilia Stringer, our student liaison officer, together with Amber Purnell and Rebecca Bannister from our next generation committee, all played a significant role in organising the evening while also achieving major milestones themselves.
‘I'd also like to thank Canaccord Wealth for its continued support in helping us celebrate these successes.’
Joel Waterhouse, director of STEP Global and board representative to its professional development committee, said: ‘Every qualification awarded this evening represents many months of study, determination and perseverance, often alongside full-time roles within the island's finance and legal sectors.
‘The commitment shown by these students is something they should be incredibly proud of.
‘One of STEP's core values is continuous learning, and evenings like this demonstrate the strength of that culture within the island.
‘It is particularly encouraging to see local professionals achieving success in qualifications that are recognised and respected across more than 100 jurisdictions.’