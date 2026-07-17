Peel Commissioners say the town's new beach stage has been met with a largely positive response from the local community as the summer trial reaches its halfway point.
The project, which had previously been the subject of disagreement within the local authority, is due to continue until August as part of a seasonal trial programme.
Deputy Chair Sharon Lambert said the stage had already supported a range of events, including performances by school music groups and established local bands.
Speaking to Local Democracy Reporter Emma Draper, Mrs Lambert said: ‘It’s running through till August. All the events, there’s been a lot of positivity that has come through it.
‘Everybody’s saying, “oh, you’re going to keep it going, it’ll be great if you keep it going”.
‘I mean, I’ll tell you, we’ve had two complaints. And we take them on board, but everybody’s very excited about it.’
Mrs Lambert highlighted performances by QEII School children, a Father’s Day event and the recent Pigs on the Wing concert as examples of successful events held on the stage.
She also praised the organisations and sponsors involved in delivering the programme, including Mannin Music, Ellen Vannin Events, the Domestic Event Fund, Peel Town Commissioners, Bettridges and Peel Fisheries.
Mrs Lambert said feedback had come from a wide age range, adding: ‘The age ranges are phenomenal. From young children to old age pensioners sitting on the benches just listening to the music. It’s been a really good thing for Peel, I believe.’
Asked whether the trial could be extended into autumn or winter, Mrs Lambert said there were currently no plans to do so.
‘We’re sticking with it for summer because it’s a scaffold stage,’ she said.
However, she said commissioners may consider seeking wider public feedback through a survey to assess views across the island.
‘I would like to see it continue, and I’m sure a lot of the people here would too,’ she added.
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