A new date for this year’s World Championship Viking Longboat Races will be announced in the coming days after the event was postponed at the weekend because of high winds.
Race organisers announced the decision on Saturday morning, confirming that a new date for the championships will be announced in due course.
A spokesperson for the event said: ‘We are in the process of speaking to the relevant departments, reapplying for road closures etc, and a new date will be announced in the coming days.’
The Viking Longboat Championships, held in Peel, have been a fixture of the island's summer calendar for more than 60 years.
First staged in 1963, the event sees 10-person crews compete in Viking-style longboats over a 400-metre sprint around Peel Harbour.