Strand Vets feels effects of staff shortage

Strand Vets in Port Erin is currently experiencing low staff numbers as a result of Covid and Brexit.

The family-owned business is struggling to maintain usual opening hours and number of appointments.

In a statement it said: ‘Due to a number of our team ending up with Covid, it has left us a bit stretched and understaffed.

‘We know that this last year (or two) have been very hard and we thank you all for the patience shown to our team who have been working hard.’

The practice said in the statement that the UK is facing a ‘veterinary crisis’ which has seen many clinical staff leaving the profession due to ‘stress and long, unsociable hours’.

It continued: ‘When Brexit happened, a large number of professionals left the UK veterinary register, plus once Covid arrived people ended up getting more pets as they were at home more often.

‘This meant that there were fewer vets, but more pets and though we have been fortunate that we have been a little shielded from some of this on the island, it has still had its effects.

‘It has become increasingly difficult to recruit both vets and nurses due to the shortage in the UK as well as an increase in difficulty in recruiting from Europe.

‘With the extra pressure and stress of Covid this has, at times, made things a little tough on those who remain.’

Geoff Tinkler, practice manager, said the it had not increased its fees as a direct result of the shortage but this has happened in the industry.

‘It was introduced in some cases as a way to limit client numbers but also as a result of rising salary and locum costs,’ he said. ‘Vets have historically kept vaccination and booster prices very low as “loss leaders” in part due to their responsibility to animal welfare and the prevention of disease, but also as a way to introduce clients to their practice.

‘However, with the pressures of more pets and fewer vets a lot of practices have “closed their books” so that they can prioritise serving the clients that they already have.

‘As well, in certain parts of the UK where vets did keep their prices for vaccines low they often ended up inundated with new puppy and kitten vaccines and quickly became overwhelmed. Many stopped accepting new clients, and some lost too many staff to be able to function and permanently closed.’

Mr Tinkler added: ‘The profession as a whole is underpaid for the level of qualification and expertise required, especially when seen alongside other comparable professional industries and rising costs has helped address that a little which will hopefully help with retention over time.

‘The rising costs are unfortunate though since the ones that most keenly feel it are the ones in the worst position. As vets we still feel a duty to try to maintain a good balance between affordability and quality.’

This has meant that over the next few weeks Strand Vets will be operating with fewer staff and it will need to rearrange a number of routine appointments in case of emergency.

Opening hours may also be modified but the practice has said any changes will be announced in due course.

Despite this, the practice said: ‘We are working very hard to recruit new staff so that we can continue to provide the high standard of communication and care that you and your pets deserve.