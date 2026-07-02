A total of 29 students have started their eight-week project placements through the Department for Enterprise’s annual Step Programme.
The programme aims to offer valuable workplace experience across a range of private and public-sector organisations in the island.
A government spokesperson said: ‘Sponsored by Utmost International Isle of Man Limited, the programme connects local undergraduate students with island employers to complete paid, project-based placements over the summer.
‘It helps students apply the skills and knowledge gained in real workplace settings while supporting organisations with additional resource and fresh thinking.
‘The programme supports government’s wider ambition to attract and retain a dynamic, skilled and younger working population by strengthening links between education and employment, and encouraging students to consider building their careers in the island.’
Minister for Enterprise Tim Johnston added: ‘The Step Programme is an important part of our work to create an environment where young people can explore the career opportunities available in the Isle of Man and develop the skills, confidence and connections needed to build their futures here.
‘By linking students with organisations, Step gives young people the opportunity to put their learning into practice on meaningful projects, while enabling employers to showcase the rewarding careers available across the island.
‘I wish all 29 students every success over the coming weeks.’
Over the eight-week placements, students will apply their skills to practical projects tailored to their interests and areas of study.
This year’s projects span a wide range of disciplines, from research, data analysis and IT development to marketing and communications, policy and legislation development across engineering, heritage, tourism and leisure.
Students will present their work at the Step Programme Final on August 14, where achievements from across the Programme will be recognised.
For more information about the Step Programme go online to dfe.im/step