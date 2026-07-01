Parents say children affected by the death of a friend have been barred from attending Ballakermeen High School's Year 11 prom because of poor attendance.
Christopher McBurnie, 14, died from a stab wound following an incident in the Close Drean area of Ramsey on May 29 last year. A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder and is due to stand trial in September.
While neither Christopher, who attended Castle Rushen High School, nor the boy charged attended Ballakermeen, parents have told Isle of Man Today that Christopher had many friends at the Douglas secondary school.
Isle of Man Today understands no similar concerns have been raised at the island's other secondary schools.
Several parents have contacted Isle of Man Today to express their anger after their children were prevented from attending the prom, due to take place at the Villa Marina this evening (Thursday).
One parent said: ‘One of my daughter’s closest friends died in tragic circumstances. This devastating event shook not only her immediate friendship group but the entire island.
‘With the trial still upcoming, the impact of this tragedy remains ongoing for all those affected.
‘At the start of her final school year, my daughter was overcome with grief and trauma. There were many days when we could not even get her out of bed.
‘She was exposed to distressing content, including videos circulating on social media from the time of the incident, alongside the stress of police interviews and the wider emotional fallout.’
The parent said her daughter was later moved to a specialist unit for additional support and, during that period, was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).
Her mother said: ‘At one point, we never believed she would be able to sit her GCSE exams at all. However, through determination and with the support of specialist teachers at the unit, she managed to complete all of her exams. This was an incredible achievement given everything she had endured.
‘After everything she has worked through this year, my daughter finally began to look forward to attending her school prom - a milestone marking the end of her education.
‘We had bought her dress, arranged her hair and make-up, and paid for her ticket.
‘However, after exams had finished and all the arrangements had been made, the headteacher informed my daughter and several other students they would not be permitted to attend the prom.’
In an email seen by Isle of Man Today, the school said the pupil's attendance had fallen below the 75% threshold required to attend.
In a statement, a Ballakermeen High School spokesperson said: ‘We set clear expectations around attendance, behaviour and engagement as conditions for attending the prom at the start of the year.
‘These are communicated to all students and families throughout the year and applied consistently and fairly. The responsibility to consider individual circumstances is taken very seriously.
‘Where students or families have raised exceptional circumstances, each case has been reviewed carefully and on an individual basis.’
The girl's mother said: ‘The reasoning given has varied each time, leaving us confused and deeply frustrated.
‘After the year my daughter and many others have endured - dealing with grief, trauma and mental health struggles - we would have hoped that student wellbeing would have been the school's highest priority.
‘Instead, this decision has left my daughter and others devastated. For many of these students, prom represents more than just an event; it is a moment of closure after an incredibly challenging period in their lives.
‘We feel this situation raises serious concerns about how student wellbeing is being supported and prioritised.’