Two Suntera Global professionals have received trophies for high exam scores at the recent Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) Isle of Man Student Awards.
Matthew Palmer and Jenny Quayle work as trust manager and trust officer at the Douglas based firm which provides fund, corporate and private wealth services.
The pair were presented with the trophies at the awards ceremony, held in Douglas in September.
Matthew received two trophies for being a top scorer in the STEP Diploma in International Trust Management and the STEP Advanced Certificate in Company Law and Practice, while Jenny received a trophy for the highest score in the Advanced Certificate in Trustees’ Duties: Investment and Management of the Trust Fund exam.
STEP is a global professional body, with more than 22,000 members comprising lawyers, accountants, trustees and other practitioners that help families plan for their futures.
Commenting on the pair’s success director and head of private wealth at Suntera Global in the Isle of Man, Janine Cubbon, said: ‘We are immensely proud of Matthew and Jenny, who have shown outstanding commitment and dedication – not only in their exam success but also in their continued contributions to our Isle of Man team.
‘Receiving these prestigious trophies from STEP, the gold standard in trust and estate planning, is a remarkable achievement.
‘Suntera has a firm commitment to supporting professional development and it has been a privilege to support both Matthew and Jenny on their professional journeys so far.
‘I look forward to seeing them continue to grow and thrive as valued members of the Suntera family.’
