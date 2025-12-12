Smile Dental Practice will temporarily relocate all services to Manx Care’s Hillside Dental Practice in Douglas.
The move comes as essential works is carried out at Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital where the practice is usually based.
Manx Care say the arrangement will remain in place until these are completed by the end of April.
During this period, Hillside Dental Practice will host Smile Dental Practice on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
The full Smile team of dentist, dental nurse and receptionist will be present on these days to maintain continuity of care.
On Mondays and Fridays, when the dentist is not available, the receptionist will remain accessible by phone and email to respond to queries and coordinate urgent or emergency care.
To assist patients, a shuttlebus will run from Ramsey to the adjacent Central Community Health Centre on Westmoreland Road in Douglas on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
A spokesperson for Manx Care said: ‘All scheduled treatments and appointments will proceed as planned, with the only change being the location.
‘The practice’s telephone line (811855) will be diverted to a mobile phone, ensuring uninterrupted contact.
‘Smile Dental Practice will contact all affected patients directly with details about attending appointments at Hillside, and we kindly ask that patients do not contact Hillside Dental Practice directly.
‘The exact length of the relocation has not yet been confirmed, but it is anticipated to be a short-term arrangement.
‘We are working to ensure the practice can return to Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation during these essential works.’
A spokesperson for the practice posting on social media added: ‘We understand this situation may be frustrating, but this decision was completely out of our control. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.’