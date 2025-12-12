A 24-hour bike ride looking to raise money for three different Isle of Man charities has got underway at Douglas’ Strand Shopping Centre.
The ride was started at 4pm on Friday by Stephen Pitts, who will then be supported by Stephen Corey and Leon Boyle throughout the 24 hours before then finishing at 4pm on Saturday (December 13).
The three men will cycle 483km in total, which is the equivalent of going around the Isle of Man three times.
Money raised from the ride will go to three local charities as part of Douglas Mayor Steven Crellin’s charity appeal.
These three charities are ‘Dot's Dream Foundation’, ‘Hospice Isle of Man’ and ‘Riding for the Disabled Isle of Man’.
To find out more and make a donation, you can visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mayoral-appeal-2025