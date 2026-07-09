A fundraising walk in aid of dementia care and support services across the Isle of Man will take place at the National Sports Centre this September.
The Forget Me Not Memory Mile 2026 will be held on Sunday, September 13, from 1pm to 4pm along the National Sports Centre walkway.
Organisers have announced that Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer will officially open the event.
Entry costs £10 for adults and includes a commemorative T-shirt. Children can take part free of charge, with T-shirts available to purchase for £5.