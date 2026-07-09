The Isle of Man Government is encouraging young people aged between 16 and 30 to take part in a new survey aimed at improving how it communicates and engages with younger residents.
The survey is designed to help the Government better understand how young people access information, interact with public services and would like to be consulted on issues that affect them.
The survey is open to all Isle of Man residents aged 16 to 30 and is expected to take between five to ten minutes to complete.
Those wishing to take part have until midnight on Thursday, July 23, 2026, to submit their responses