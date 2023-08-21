For businesses that have not already done so, there is still a chance to take part in the Department for Enterprise’s Access to Cash survey which is open until September 7.
Access to cash is a hot topic at the moment as new rules are planned for the UK which will mean that banks will have to provide cash services within three miles of customers who live in rural areas and one mile for those in towns and cities.
They will not be allowed to close branches until they have put in place alternative arrangements to allow people to access paper money.
In the island, views are being sought from residents on the access and usage of cash and digital payment options in the Isle of Man.
The survey, which is anonymous, will collect information on a number of key topics to better understand attitudes and behaviours around the usage of and access to cash across the island as well as views on digital payment preferences.
Results from the survey will also provide additional information on whether further provisions are required to ensure that there are cash and payment services available for residents.
Tim Johnston MHK, Minister for Enterprise said: ‘Attitudes towards using cash and accessing cash have changed in recent years, especially following the COVID pandemic.
Whilst we have seen an increase in the use of digital payment options, we equally understand that there are people in our society who prefer to use cash.
‘The purpose of this survey is to gain a better understanding of how residents across all ages use and view cash on the island, and any barriers to obtaining or using cash, or making digital payments. I encourage all residents to share their views so that we can gather a full picture on this topic and further understand the provisions required to ensure the right services are available.’
The survey will close on Thursday September 7, with paper copies available for people to collect from the Department for Enterprise reception, the Welcome Centre, Villa Marina, Benefits office, the Northern, Southern and Western Wellbeing Centres.
You can respond to the survey online by visiting Access to Cash Survey - Cabinet Office of the Isle of Man Government - Citizen Space
There you can also download a copy of the survey, if you prefer and email your responses to [email protected]