A spokesperson for the Tromode-based engineers said: ‘This medal celebrates the amazing work that Ruth has done not only as the first education officer for IET in the island, but also in gaining accreditation with the IET for Swagelok’s engineering apprenticeship and utilising IET resources and materials in bringing science, technology, engineering and mathematics education to life through STEMfest and Swagelok events for local schools, Brownies, Guides, Cubs and Scouts.