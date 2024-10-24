Swagelok’s training and development specialist Ruth Watterson has been awarded the 2024 IET Volunteer medal.
These medals are awarded to individuals who have made an exceptional contribution to the advancement of science, engineering or technology by the Institution of Engineering and Technology.
The volunteer medal recognises the importance of volunteers for IET in furthering the aims of the institution's work.
This medal is awarded as part of the achievement awards which were hosted in London last week, which Ruth attended with her husband Keith.
A spokesperson for the Tromode-based engineers said: ‘This medal celebrates the amazing work that Ruth has done not only as the first education officer for IET in the island, but also in gaining accreditation with the IET for Swagelok’s engineering apprenticeship and utilising IET resources and materials in bringing science, technology, engineering and mathematics education to life through STEMfest and Swagelok events for local schools, Brownies, Guides, Cubs and Scouts.
‘We would like to congratulate Ruth on this phenomenal achievement and thank her for all she does in this space on our island.’
During these sessions with schools and youth organisations, Ruth uses IET kits to help the children taking part to make gilders and torches, In addition, she also runs specialist STEM workshops.