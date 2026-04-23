The deadline for submitting employer’s and contractor’s tax returns for the tax year ended April 5, 2026 is now only a week away.
The statutory due date for the submission of tax returns is Wednesday, May 6. If a tax return is submitted on or after this date it will be late and a £250 penalty will be charged.
Employers and contractors may also be liable to a penalty charge of £50 per day for each day that the return continues to remain outstanding, starting from the day after that on which the £250 penalty is charged.
Even if the penalties are paid, the tax returns must still be submitted, and the employer or contractor may be prosecuted for failing to do so.
Employers with fewer than five employees, who are not currently registered for online services, are reminded that they too can submit their tax return online. Anyone interested in doing so can register through www.gov.im/onlineservices.
A government spokesperson said: ‘If you have any concerns or questions regarding signing up to online services, you can contact the Income Tax Offices employer’s admin team in the following ways:
‘Phone the customer service team on 01624 685400
‘Visit or write to the Employer’s Admin Team on 2nd floor, Government Office, Bucks Road, Douglas.
‘Email the employer’s admin team at [email protected] or or visit the Income Tax Office, which has opening hours of 9am to 4pm, Monday to Friday.’
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