A poetry event combining Manx scenery with spoken word will take place on Sunday, May 3, at Foraging Vintners in Port Erin.
The bank holiday gathering is organised by Xpoetry. Ahead of the event, reporter Sadie Gilbert spoke with organiser Saorise Coyle Carroll.
What are you most looking forward to with the first event back?
First of all, I’m really excited to see everyone. Since starting XPoetry it really feels like a little community has started to form, so I’m excited to be back in a room full of people who love poetry and to hear the new materials people have created or discovered.
Also, the wine and tapas, I’m extremely excited about that!
What different types of poetry can people perform?
Absolutely anything. I want people to bring whatever ‘speaks’ to them, whether that is something they have written or a piece from someone else! I’ve also recently added ‘improv poetry’ to the posters because while I was away we saw some people improvise on the spot and it was fantastic. In essence, there are no rules!
What will be available in terms of menu/drinks?
Our host for this event is the amazing Foraging Vintners, so everyone will be able to enjoy their usual brilliant beverages.
Also, the extraordinary Tapa Viva is in partnership with Foraging Vintners this summer. His food blends and reimagines Spanish and Manx cuisine, it’s definitely not to be missed.
Why do you think it is important to hold events such as these in the island?
I think it’s incredibly important to have spaces that nurture and celebrate creativity, in my opinion our little isle does that very well already.
I wanted to add to the amazing open mic scene and make these events accessible to all, whether a seasoned poet or new to writing/performing. I think everyone has something to say, so I wanted to create a safe and relaxed space for them to say it.
How long is the event?
It depends how many people sign up, usually two to two and a half hours.
What is the set-up?
It’s very laid back, poets can come and sign up on the night and we’ll have short breaks between every few poets.
As with most things in the Isle of Man, it’ll be weather dependent. The last time we worked with Foraging Vintners we used their inside space and it worked really well.
What do you hope people bring to the event energy wise?
It’s difficult to put into words the energy that is created at poetry open mics. Some poets will come and bare their soul, some poets are comedic, some talk about cheesecake.
I don’t want there to be any pressure. It takes a lot of guts to get up and say words in front of an audience (especially if they’re self written), so I want them to be celebrated for it.
My big hope is that everyone leaves feeling energized, maybe even with a spark that inspires them to go home and write something of their own.
You can find out more through visiting iomx.poetry on Instagram and admission is free.