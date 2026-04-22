One Maughold-born brand is thriving after signing a deal to be stocked by two major online retailers.
Imvelo Candle Co has been producing fragrance for your home since lockdown.
The brand is currently stocked across the island in what owner Tarryn Boland-Porter describes as ‘many wonderful Isle of Man boutiques, delis and shops’, as well as on the Steam Packet’s Manxman and Manannan vessels.
Little did Tarryn know that it would be this deal that would open up even more opportunities for her brand.
Debenhams has now asked Tarryn for her approval to list Imvelo across its wider group websites, which include Boohoo and Pretty Little Thing.
These two businesses are online fast-fashion brands, accessed by thousands daily across the UK and Ireland.
Tarryn said: ‘I was blown away. To have Imvelo products available via Debenhams was such an incredible achievement but having this new opportunity and exposure to further UK audiences via these platforms is just amazing, a real pinch me moment.
‘I am so grateful and also very proud at the growth of our small business.’
Looking back to when Tarryn first began her business, she had no idea it would reach heights such a this.
‘As a mother of two boys who merely started making candles as a hobby - this would never have been on my radar.
- Got workplace news to share? Email [email protected] with details for possible publication. Include your phone number so we can verify information quickly if needed.