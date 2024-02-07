The boss of Tesco in the Isle of Man has been appointed to a body that advises the island’s government about the economy.
Business Isle of Man, an executive agency of the Department for Enterprise, has appointed four new members to its non-executive board, following the completion of an expressions of interest process.
This is part of what the quango calls its ‘ongoing commitment’ to bring forward a Local Economy Strategy in 2024.
The following individuals have been appointed to the Business Isle of Man board as non-executive board members:
•Andy Sanderson (Isle of Man store director, Tesco) representing large retail
•Brian Butler (partner, Bell Burton Associates and Board Member of Construction IOM) representing the construction sector
•Scott Pearse (director of operations, Element Isle) representing small retail
Mr Sanderson’s appointment comes after Tesco took over the island’s independent supermarket chain Shoprite.
Business Isle of Man says these appointments come at a ‘crucial’ time as the quango concludes the final stages of development for the Local Economy Strategy, aimed to continue to make the island a ‘great place to live and work’ in line with the ambition of the Island Plan.
Business Isle of Man describes as ‘significant’ the consultation that already taken place with island residents, local authorities and local businesses to support the strategy development with the overarching objective of supporting the growth of vibrant retail, hospitality and leisure sectors in the island.
Steve Pickett, chair of Business Isle of Man, said: ‘We were pleased with the quality of candidates applying for these positions and I would like to extend a warm welcome to our newly appointed board members. They bring extensive knowledge and experience to the board and will play a vital role in supporting the Business agency as we embark on our 2024 programme to drive economic growth.
‘All new board members acknowledge the exciting opportunities for growth within the local economy. Following our first board meeting, their enthusiasm to make a positive change makes it clear that they are ready for the challenge!
‘I would like to take a moment to thank Stephen Smyth and Janna Horsthuis, who took the decision to step down as board members last year, for their time and support and for championing the voice of their sectors.’
Tim Cowsill, chief executive of Business Isle of Man, said: ‘Bringing forward the Local Economy Strategy is an important milestone for Business Isle of Man and we are keen to take the time to ensure we get the correct data from external consultants and local stakeholders that will inform the outcomes of the strategy.
‘I am looking forward to working with the newly-appointed board members, who will play an important role in effectively representing their sectors and helping us turn the ambitions of the strategy into reality over the coming years.
‘The proposed Local Economy Strategy will be focused on a number of key priority areas looking at place making and supporting enterprise. It is clear there are a number of challenges within the local economy at present, however by bringing forward this strategy, we are committing to driving the local economy forwards, encouraging innovation and growth and breaking down barriers to business prosperity for the long term benefits of businesses, residents and visitors alike.’