If you live in the island and enjoy a drink, chances are you’ve heard of the Party Buzz.
Since 2013, it has been a reliable and unforgettable way to travel between the island’s many pubs, carrying partygoers through countless stag and hen celebrations along the way.
More than just transport, the bright red bus has become a moving nightlife experience and a familiar sight on Manx roads.
Behind the concept is Steve Dugdale, the mastermind who turned an ordinary bus into a nightclub on wheels.
With a background in mechanics, Steve was perfectly placed to upcycle ‘regular’ buses and transform them into the iconic Party Buzz we all recognise today.
Recently, however, the roads went a little quieter.
In 2025, the firm’s beloved double-decker made its final trip, marking the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter for the business.
Now, the company is preparing to unveil the next generation of Party Buzz.
A completely refurbished and revamped single-decker bus, sourced from the north west.
Packed with even more surprises and upgrades than its predecessor, the new Party Buzz promises to keep the island’s celebrations rolling for years to come.
Steve said: ‘We've actually only just started going out in it the last few weeks. We did a soft launch because it's going to have little teething problems.
‘We've got through that sort of hurdle now, and we want to get out there again after six months. I think it was last September that we brought it to a close. It's now ready as we come into spring.’
With only so many weeks in a year, the new Party Buzz is already getting booked up for March, with their being three routes that prove popular. Aside from the traditional trip round the TT course, there’s a southern route and one that takes you to Peel.
Steve and his team, however, are happy to discuss alternative routes if the passengers have one in mind.
Talking about the makeover of the new bus Steve said: ‘It was an original service bus, but obviously the old seats have now been taken out. The whole interior has been taken out in fact.
‘We've now got a full on DJ sound system, lighting effects. There's even a bar on board.’
The company does not sell alcohol on board, it operates through a ‘Bring Your Own Booze’ system - with the added bar enabling the appointed bartender of the group to work efficiently.
Continuing he said: ‘There's three TV screens on there. There's karaoke. We have videos going on the bus as well. It's face-to-face seating, so it's not like a traditional bus when you're facing forward, the seats face inward. There's also an area where you can dance.
‘It's all been made over. It's totally different.’
The new Party Buzz is taking bookings now and can be found on Facebook at: ‘The Party Buzz’ or online at https://thepartybuzz.im/