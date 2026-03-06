Sure has officially been certified as a ‘Great Place to Work’ by a globally-recognised award scheme – an accreditation that only a handful of employers in the island have achieved.
The Great Place to Work UK certification is driven entirely by colleague feedback, which the telecommunications firm says reflects its ‘people-first culture’ and commitment to creating an inclusive, supportive and engaging workplace.
The certification includes an employee survey and culture audit, with organisations only certified when employee feedback meets the required benchmark for a high-trust workplace.
Sure’s human resources director Lucienne De La Mare said: ’Achieving Great Place to Work certification is a significant milestone for Sure.
‘When colleagues feel supported, empowered and able to grow, they deliver their best – that translates directly into better experiences and greater value for our customers across the islands.’
Employees praised Sure’s commitment to listening and acting on feedback, which has shaped and has continued to improve employee experiences across all areas.
The firm also say learning and development remain central to its culture; over the past year, employees have completed nearly 5,000 hours of training via platforms such as Percipio and Pluralsight, and an internal AI skills programme.
The company’s 111 learning pledge, giving every employee dedicated weekly development time, has fuelled numerous industry recognised certifications strengthening capability in cloud adoption, cybersecurity and emerging technologies.
Sure Group chief executive Alistair Beak said: ‘This official recognition is a significant achievement for Sure.
‘Earning this certification demonstrates just how deeply our people-first culture sits at the heart of our strategy.
‘Our continued investment in skills, wellbeing and next-generation technology is building an organisation ready for the future - one that delivers industry-leading connectivity for the communities we serve.
‘Sure continues to invest in its people alongside major digital and infrastructure programmes.’