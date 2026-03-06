Eligibility for the government’s Step Programme 2026 has been expanded, with it now open to undergraduate students in their second, third or final year of university.
Previously open to students in their second or penultimate year of university, the expanded criteria will allow a wider range of undergraduates to take part.
Sponsored by Utmost International Isle of Man Limited for the third year, the Step Programme connects undergraduates with island organisations to complete placements over the summer period.
Placements will run for eight weeks during June, July and August, with students working on projects across a wide range of sectors including digital, data analysis, research, marketing, policy development and technology. Students will also have the opportunity to showcase their work at the Step Programme Final in August, where awards will be presented to recognise outstanding achievement.
Organisations across the island including government departments, local authorities, private sector businesses and third-sector organisations are encouraged to participate, benefiting from additional resource while showcasing the diverse career opportunities available within the island.
Minister for Enterprise Tim Johnston commented: ‘By expanding eligibility for the Step Programme, we are opening the door to even more students to gain meaningful, paid work experience while supporting local organisations.
‘Initiatives like the Step Programme play a vital role in helping young people develop the skills, confidence and connections they need to build their futures here in the island.
‘It plays a key role in strengthening links between education and employment, helping students apply their academic learning in real-world settings while contributing tangible value to host organisations.
Applications for Step Programme 2026 are open and close on May 1.
To find out more about the Step Programme, or to apply as a student or organisation, go online to https://www.iomdfenterprise.im/enterprise-support/all-schemes/step-programme/