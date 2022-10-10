The post office in Kirk Michael is at risk of being closed
Subscribe newsletter
Michael District Commissioners has written an open letter to residents to notify them of the upcoming retirement of the current post mistress.
Within it, the commissioners also questioned the continuity of the post office service.
It said: ‘Michael District Commissioners have talked to Isle of Man Post Office representatives over several months and we have continually pressed for a continuation of the post office (albeit in a somewhat reduced form), and this has been received in a polite, and professional manner.
‘The bottom line is that we have asked for the IOMPO to start advertising and recruiting a replacement for our present post mistress who is about to retire.
‘On several occasions the IoMPO had suggested that Michael District Commissioners might consider running the post office in the reduced form. This is not an option as our remit is to manage the local services, paid for by resident rates, not to subsidise a local business.
‘We do not have the capacity nor experience in creating a new business which is tightly regulated and will need several other commercial interests to make it sustainable.’
The commissioners and the IoMPO have been informed that the new owner of the building that houses it is ‘supportive’ of the continued use as a post office.
The local authority added: ‘The IoMPO have not started a recruitment process because they are reputedly waiting for the Council of Ministers to decide on the future direction of the post office.
‘The Post Office is sponsored by the Department of Enterprise, but this does not (as we understand) prevent them from making day to day operational decisions. Our role is to inform residents of our concern particularly about the lack of progress.
‘We (all those who value and use the Post Office) have until December to make headway here, otherwise the Post Office is closing.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |