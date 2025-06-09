Cousins Marcus and Christos Andrea are the team behind the new shop on Bridge Street, just a stone’s throw from the town’s Market Square.
But while the name above the door may be new, the pair are far from strangers to the barbering world, or to Peel.
The Andreas are a well-known name in the town thanks to Demetri’s, the long-running hairdressers and barbers on Douglas Street that’s been serving the community for decades.
‘It’s basically all we’ve ever known,’ says Christos, mid-way through a trim.
‘Demetri’s was always the roots for us, and we’re proud of that. But it’s nice to have our own spot now – our own place.’
The pair officially opened their new shop in early April after months of searching for the right site.
As Christos explains, the perfect place came up thanks to a bit of local luck.
‘We were looking at a few places, and then this one on Bridge Street came free,’ he says.
‘One of our clients actually messaged me to say it was available. We went and had a look around, it was just the perfect spot really.’
Since then, business has been booming.
While the pair already had a loyal following from their previous work, the new shop has also attracted fresh faces.
‘It’s brought down loads of new clients,’ Christos says.
‘It’s been nice getting to know everyone, that’s one of the best parts of the job, just chatting to people all day.’
Their passion for the craft is clear, and it’s been recognised far beyond the west of the island.
Earlier this year, Marcus was one of only eight barbers chosen to compete at the Big Barber Bash in London, a prestigious event showcasing the best in the UK.
He took third place overall, performing a live haircut on stage in front of a packed crowd.
The trophy now proudly sits on a shelf in the shop, a reminder of the journey so far.
While the pair are keeping things casual, they’ve got big ambitions.
But for now, they’re happy being rooted in Peel, contributing to the town they’ve always called home.
‘There’s a lot of places that come and go,’ Christos says.
‘We wanted something that would last, and this feels like that.
‘It’s close to home, and you really get that sense of community here. You walk down the street and say hi to everyone. You don’t get that everywhere.’
Marcus added his thanks to those who’ve been instrumental in getting him the new shop.
He said: ‘I’d just like to thank my family at Demetris for the last 16 years and for supporting me with opening Andrea barbers.
‘My Dad/Dee , Marie , Dani, Sandra, Hannah, Sophie, Nan/Marie and Grandad/Dave, all of you have helped me to achieve this and I couldn’t be more grateful for that.
‘I see this as an expansion to an already successful business and I hope to have the same success and feel good atmosphere in Andrea barbers.’
Those interested in trying Andrea Barbers can book at www.fresha.com/a/andrea-barbers-peel-bridge-street